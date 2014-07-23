© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Kingfield Electronics invests in new machinery

The UK-based EMS provider, Kingfield Electronics, has ramped things up a bit with the addition of a new Europlacer Surface Mount Line

This is now the company's second surface mount line installed and operational at Kingfield House. A Europlacer iineo II placement machine lies at the heart of the installation, supported by a Speedprint SP710avi inline screen printer and a TSM A70-82 air convection reflow oven.