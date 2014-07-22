© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Sanmina Q3 – revenue up 9%

Revenue for the third quarter was USD 1.60 billion, compared to USD 1.48 billion in the prior quarter and USD 1.49 billion for the same period of fiscal 2013.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter was USD 53.3 million or 3.3 percent of revenue, compared to USD 35.7 million or 2.4 percent of revenue for the same period ended June 29, 2013. GAAP net income in the third quarter was USD 20.7 million, compared to USD 18.7 million for the same period a year ago.



"We delivered a solid third quarter. Revenue was up 9 percent sequentially and 8 percent year over year. Each of our end-market segments grew on a sequential basis, with notable performance from our industrial, medical and defense segment," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation. "Our investments in leading technology and capabilities offer differentiation in the market and value for our customers. We continue to benefit from new programs and stable demand with key customers. Our previous expectation of modest growth in fiscal 2014 is achievable and solid execution of our strategy supports a promising future," added Sola.