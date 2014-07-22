© evertiq

ISO 22301 certification for Assel

Polish contract manufacturing services provider, Assel, has been certified with ISO 22301, a Business Continuity Management norm (BCM). The certification was awarded by Lloyds Register.

"Business continuity is extremely important in a customer - supplier partnership", the EMS-provider writes in a short notice. The ISO has been implemented in order to maintain business continuities with minimised risk, to ensure continuity of services to customers and to protect assets and intellectual property of Assel’s customers and employees at all times.