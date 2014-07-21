© Basler

Basler opens camera assembly facilities in Singapore

Basler starts production of ace cameras in its second manufacturing site in Singapore.

With the Asia Pacific market for digital industrial cameras growing faster than any other worldwide, Basler AG is expanding production of its ace series cameras to meet the explosive demand. A new facility, located in Singapore, will serve as the final assembly and distribution point for the most popular ace camera models. The locally assembled cameras will be sold to the Asia Pacific market only.



Hardy Mehl, COO at Basler AG, expressed his enthusiasm: “We invested heavily in a modern and sophisticated production line and a professional production team. The advantages to Basler’s customers are obvious: the expansion will significantly increase our production capacity resulting in flexibility and shorter lead times worldwide. This step will satisfy the growing demand of our Asia Pacific customers and importantly it will allow us to develop an even closer relationship with our customers.”



Basler ace cameras will start rolling off the Singapore facility’s line in August 2014. Cameras for sale outside of Asia will continue to be manufactured in Germany.