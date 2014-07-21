© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

WUS invests into Schweizer

Following the exclusive, long-term strategic alliance for the High Frequency (HF) segment, WUS Printed Circuits Co., Ltd. and Schweizer Electronic AG agreed on a capital transaction with WUS acquiring 4.5% of Schweizer’s shares.

“Only less than 3 months ago, Schweizer and WUS agreed on their exclusive, long-term strategic partnership which allows us and our customers access to further HF production capacities in Asia. We are very pleased about this soon capital transaction since it enhances WUS’ strong interest in exploiting the business opportunities for HF PCBs on the global automotive market together with Schweizer."



"The HF market is going to increase fivefold over the next five years, and will have increased ten times by 2024. Schweizer’s HF sales boosted by almost 200 % in 2013, and we expect further continuous growth. While our long-term strategy is to steadily increase our market share, we think that together with WUS we will be able to offer our customers supply capacities of 50 Mio EUR in the first phase. This will trigger an attractive upward potential for us”, says Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.



And Chris Wu, Managing Director of WUS Printed Circuits Co., Ltd. adds:” We realised very soon that our exclusive partnership bears a win-win solution for both companies as well as for our customers in order to face our common challenges. Therefore we decided to buy the equity stake of 4.5%, allowing us to further participate in Schweizer’s business results and to share risks as well as positive outcomes with our partner”.