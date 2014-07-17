© kornwa dreamstime.com

Partnertech facing changes

Declining orders from defense customers make Partnertech launch a turnaround program, where all types of costs in the segment of Metal Precision Technology will be reviewed.

CEO Leif Thorwaldsson tells Evertiq that the turnaround program, intended for the Metal Precision Technology-segment, applies to all types of costs. Here Partnertech will look at the facilities, equipment and headcount to mention a few.



How many employees are likely to be affected, Partnertech did not comment on. The company also leaves no forecast of how much money they intend to save. It is however clear that they want to be finished with the program during the second half of the year.



"Defence orders have been declining for some time and now we want to reach solid ground, especially for the machining. At the same time we are happy to see that the electronics segment goes really well. System integration is also doing well. It is within the division Metal Precision Technology that we have problems and we take actions here."