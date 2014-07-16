© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Printca update on fire damage

The smoke damage after the small fire in a plating tank means that a refurbishment of the main wet chemistry process area has to be carried out.

The area has been divided into 4 sub areas that will be refurbished over the coming weeks.



All ventilation and light installation has been removed, and cleaning of the first area has been performed. Painting and reinstallation of new ventilation and light installations will then be done. It is estimated that by week 33 all areas are refurbished.



The electroless copper plating line and the older galvanic plating line have been disassembled and removed from the area.

Machine cleaning and repair is done for all production equipment in the affected area. Currently no other production equipment seems to have been damaged due to the incident.



For other areas like AOI, drilling, bonding, etc. the areas has been well protected by fire doors and over pressure.



Week 33 is planned for final assessment and validation of areas and machine test procedures.



The manufacturer plans to be able to produce in all processes except for electroless plating from week 34.





"We will contact all customers and plan how we best support product needs and set up the supply for the coming months. We expect in range of 3-4months’ timeframe before a new electroless copper process can be available. In this time frame we will offer the process as subcontracted to our parent company, Graphic Plc in UK", the company writes in a small statement.