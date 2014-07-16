© Nokia (illustration purpose only)

Microsoft plans massive job cuts

A media report suggests that Microsoft is planning job cuts on a larger scale. Reason is the acquisition of Nokias mobile phone unit.

The software giant is said to 'streamline and integrate the Nokia division', according to the Bloomberg report. The news agency cites people familiar with the matter. It is also expected that the number of job cuts will be rather high, surpassing the 5'800 layoffs in 2009. Details are still being worked out, but should be finalised next week (for the upcoming fiscal on July 22, 2014).



Finish local newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reports - on the same note - that 1'000 will probably go in Finland alone. Microsoft - among other things - is considering the closure of the (former) Nokia Research and Development unit in Oulu, which employs 500 people.



Since the acquisition of the Nokia mobile phone business, the software giant has over 127'000 employees worldwide.