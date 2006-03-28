Low inventories is driving up the copper prices

According to the Swedish business journal Dagens Industri the inventories of copper last week went down some 7.7 percent. The inventories of copper are now on their lowest level in about seven weeks.

The lower copper inventories and speculations of a weak supply of copper ahead is now driving up the copper prices to record levels. The copper price has during the last twelve months risen about 67%.



Even Zinc, Gold and Silver has become more expensive.