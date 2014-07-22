© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

Lighting-use LED market scale hits USD 4.88bn

The global high brightness LED market scale reached US $14.4 billion this year and is estimated to increase to US $16.6 billion by 2018, with a compound growth rate of 4%, according to LEDinside, a LED research division of TrendForce.

The LED package market value for lighting application will reach US $4.88 billion and maintain market share of 34%.



LED packaging for lighting applications can be divided into standard-power LED, mid-power LED, high-power LED, and COB. Market demand from LED bulbs, tubes, and commercial lighting has driven up demand for mid-power LEDs, especially 5630, 3030, and 2835 specs which have become mainstream, said LEDinside Research Associate Manager Joanne Wu. Total market value for mid-power LEDs in 2013 will surpass that of high-powered LEDs, according to LEDinside estimations.



Mid-power 5630 LEDs have gained a substantial amount of market share due to cost/performance advantages, especially those by Korean manufactures. However, the rise of Chinese LED manufacturers using less expensive domestic materials in 10x30mil chips, lead frames, and other packaging material for application in bulbs, tubes, and replacement lighting products, has led to other mid-power specs such as 2835, seizing a larger 5630 LED market share.



Simple optic design and no shadow make COB suitable for application in single point source lighting products. In addition to LED array, LED manufacturers are producing COB products to satisfy a wide array of lighting market demand. Large manufacturers Citizen, Sharp, and Bridgelux continue to dominate this market. CREE and Lumileds are currently pushing to increase the proportion of their COB business in 2014 by launching COB products to cover various market demand, added LEDinside.