Another cash-in for Siemens

Simens has now made another cash-in in short time. Recently the company sold its stake in the chip maker Infineon and now Siemens has also sold its remaining stake in Epcos.

On Friday the German electronics conglomerate Siemens sold its remaining 8 million stocks in the component maker Epcos and thereby released about 90 million euro.



Epcos was 1989 established as a joint venture between Matsushita and Siemens named Siemens Matsushita Components and merged as Epcos with Siemens and Matsushita as major owners in 1999.