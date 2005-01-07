Former Hynix CEO Joins iSuppli

Sang Park, former chief executive officer of Hynix Semiconductor Inc., has joined the market research firm iSuppli Corp. as executive fellow.

At iSuppli, Park will take responsibility for developing and delivering services, training and advice that meet the needs of procurement and supply-chain executives, operations executives and CEOs and COOs at electronics companies.



Before joining iSuppli, Sang served as the CEO of Hynix, which was the world’s 15th-largest semiconductor supplier in 2004, according to iSuppli. He previously was COO and president of the semiconductor division at Hynix.



Sang’s distinguished career in the electronics industry also included a four-year stint as the vice president of procurement engineering at IBM and a 16-year tenure at Hewlett-Packard Co. where he held titles including director of marketing for Asia Pacific; director of component quality and technology/corporate procurement; and manager of the memory technology center/data system division.



Immediately before joining iSuppli, Sang was the founder and president of SP Associates, which provided Supplier Relationship Management training and consulting to major technology companies.



“Sang’s distinguished 26-year electronics career makes him uniquely qualified to consult on supply-chain issues with high-level industry executives,” said Derek Lidow, president and chief executive officer of iSuppli. “He has experience in both the buying and selling side of the electronic component business. This gives him a unique perspective not only on procurement, but on marketing,” Lidow added.



“At iSuppli, I have a great opportunity to take what I have learned up until now and share it with other people,” Park said. “I plan to focus on three areas: supplier-relationship management training, offering advisory services in the areas of procurement and M&A and providing consulting to help improve general management of the supply chain, focusing on communications and process improvement.”

