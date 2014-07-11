© Evertiq Electronics Production | July 11, 2014
Whirlpool to acquire majority interest in Indesit
Whirlpool Corporation have entered into a binding agreement for the sale of Fineldo's stake in Indesit Company S.p.A..
Whirlpool also entered into binding share purchase agreements with members of the Merloni family for their Indesit shares. Under these agreements, Whirlpool would acquire shares representing a total of 66.8 percent of the voting stock of Indesit. Whirlpool currently intends to finance this transaction through cash on hand, together with private, domestic and international public debt financing, depending on the timing of closing and market conditions. The acquisition of control of Indesit is subject to judicial and antitrust approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2014.
"We expect this opportunity to position our European business for growth and ongoing value creation with a well-respected and established company such as Indesit," said Jeff M. Fettig, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "We consider acquisitions based on strategic fit, shareholder value and a high degree of confidence in our ability to execute. We believe this will ideally position us for sustainable growth in the highly competitive and increasingly global home appliance market in Europe. Whirlpool has demonstrated its capability to create efficiencies and value through acquisitions, and therefore we have high confidence that through this transaction we will deliver strong returns to our shareholders and innovative products to our consumers."
In this transaction, Whirlpool simultaneously entered into share purchase agreements with Fineldo for a 42.7 percent stake in Indesit; certain members of the Merloni family for a 13.2 percent stake in Indesit; and Ms. Claudia Merloni for a 4.4 percent stake in Indesit. This total of 60.4 percent of Indesit stock capital represents a 66.8 percent voting stake in Indesit, in light of the treasury shares held by Indesit.
The purchase price under all three Share Purchase Agreements is €11.00/USD $15.06 per Indesit share, resulting in a total expected purchase price of €758 million/USD $1.038 billion. Under the Fineldo Agreement, however, the purchase price is subject to a possible pre-closing downwards or upwards adjustment based on Indesit's consolidated average net debt and net working capital. The purchase price is based on Indesit's average net debt position for 2013 (to be audited).
"The agreement announced today provides Indesit with the tools to build a solid and sustainable future," said Gian Oddone Merli, chief executive officer at Fineldo S.p.A. "During the last several months of discussions, Whirlpool has proven to be the right partner, with a similar culture and unique ability to offer long-term growth, capitalizing on the attention to quality that has always characterized Indesit. The benefits Indesit will derive from this investment are significant, including the ability to bring its know-how and products to a company with a global scale."
"We expect this opportunity to position our European business for growth and ongoing value creation with a well-respected and established company such as Indesit," said Jeff M. Fettig, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "We consider acquisitions based on strategic fit, shareholder value and a high degree of confidence in our ability to execute. We believe this will ideally position us for sustainable growth in the highly competitive and increasingly global home appliance market in Europe. Whirlpool has demonstrated its capability to create efficiencies and value through acquisitions, and therefore we have high confidence that through this transaction we will deliver strong returns to our shareholders and innovative products to our consumers."
In this transaction, Whirlpool simultaneously entered into share purchase agreements with Fineldo for a 42.7 percent stake in Indesit; certain members of the Merloni family for a 13.2 percent stake in Indesit; and Ms. Claudia Merloni for a 4.4 percent stake in Indesit. This total of 60.4 percent of Indesit stock capital represents a 66.8 percent voting stake in Indesit, in light of the treasury shares held by Indesit.
The purchase price under all three Share Purchase Agreements is €11.00/USD $15.06 per Indesit share, resulting in a total expected purchase price of €758 million/USD $1.038 billion. Under the Fineldo Agreement, however, the purchase price is subject to a possible pre-closing downwards or upwards adjustment based on Indesit's consolidated average net debt and net working capital. The purchase price is based on Indesit's average net debt position for 2013 (to be audited).
"The agreement announced today provides Indesit with the tools to build a solid and sustainable future," said Gian Oddone Merli, chief executive officer at Fineldo S.p.A. "During the last several months of discussions, Whirlpool has proven to be the right partner, with a similar culture and unique ability to offer long-term growth, capitalizing on the attention to quality that has always characterized Indesit. The benefits Indesit will derive from this investment are significant, including the ability to bring its know-how and products to a company with a global scale."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments