Samsung reacts to child labour allegations

© CLW

Samsung Electronics is investigating a report that alleges a supplier in southern China used child labour.

China Labor Watch released a report stating that Dongguan Shinyang Electronic Co Ltd, a supplier of mobile phone covers and parts, hired child labour for its assembly lines (we reported).The group said it found 'at least five child workers' without contracts. Furthermore CLW executive director Li Qiang called Samsung’s social responsibility reports 'advertisement': “Samsung has put its energy into audits and the production of these reports, but these things are meant to appease investors and don’t have any real value for workers.”“We are urgently looking into the latest allegations and will take appropriate measures in accordance with our policies to prevent any cases of child labor in our suppliers,” Samsung writes in a statement following the CLW report.Samsung said it conducted a “thorough audit” of Dongguan Shinyang in March 2013, followed by a third-party inspection in August and another last month. “No cases of child labor were found during these audits.”-----The complete statement from Samsung can be found here