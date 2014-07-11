© mirusiek dreamstime.com

Isola relocates Asia-Pacific Technology Center to Taiwan

Isola Group S.à r.l. relocates its Asia-Pacific Technology Center from Singapore to a new facility located in Yangmei, Taiwan. The company’s manufacturing operations in Singapore are not affected.

The new Technology Center in Taiwan is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2014; customer support will not be affected by the relocation.



The new Taiwan Technology Center will be co-located with the company’s Advanced Engineered Dielectrics Manufacturing Center in Yangmei, Taiwan.



“Relocating our Singapore Technology Center to our premier Taiwan facility better aligns our resources with our commitment to provide superior service to our Asia-Pacific customers,” stated Matt LaRont, President of Isola Asia-Pacific Ltd. He continued, “The rapid growth of our newest dielectric materials has been driven primarily by customers in Taiwan, Korea and the People’s Republic of China.”