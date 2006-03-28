Eltek receives large medical order

Eltek Ltd., an Israeli manufacturer of advanced Flex-Rigid circuitry solutions, has received orders valued at $1.6 million from a European customer for flex-rigid PCBs that will be used in the production of advanced medical equipment.

The flex-rigid PCBs are expected to be delivered during the second quarter of 2006. "These new orders are a part of the momentum we have been recently experiencing in our European and U.S. operations. Our flex-rigid PCB circuits are going to be integrated into this client's new generation of advanced equipment, and it is reasonable to expect that we will receive follow-on orders in subsequent quarters," said Arie Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek.