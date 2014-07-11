© adistock dreamstime.com

Teleplan adds fully-automated multi-brand smartphone tester

The smartphone market continues to grow, with 1 billion units sold globally in 2013. Users are becoming increasingly dependent on their smartphones as use becomes more integrated into people’s everyday lives.

IDC reported in its Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker that smartphones will represent virtually all of the mobile phone market in many of the world’s most developed economies by the end of 2017. Teleplan estimates that every year 150 million smartphones are now being returned for after-market services and repairs around the world. The fully-automated multi-brand smartphone tester offers a time saving of around five minutes per device.



“Teleplan is very excited about the latest product to come from our Innovation Centre in Tallinn, Estonia,” said Teleplan CEO, Gotthard Haug. “With Revolution we have developed a truly automated solution that reduces processing time by around five minutes when compared to a thorough manual test process, which can typically take anywhere between seven and 12 minutes. This speed improvement coupled with greater test result accuracy will deliver significant value in quality and cost savings to our customers whether for standalone testing or as part of a complete repair and refurbishment program. Revolution took over 12 months of development and there is no other comparable smartphone test solution available for the after sales services market today”.



Teleplan’s intellectual property is seen in a number of areas such as in Revolution’s control architecture and embedded software. Revolution is ready to be deployed in any of Teleplan’s service centres worldwide. “At Teleplan we are continually looking for new ways to innovate and improve the services we can offer as a leading after sales provider,” continued Teleplan CEO, Gotthard Haug. “We choose to invest in R&D so that we can offer solutions, like Revolution, that enable us to deliver our services faster and more efficiently, but to the same exacting standards our customers rely on.”