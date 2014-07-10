© China Labor Watch Analysis | July 10, 2014
Samsung supplier accused of child labor
In its latest report, China Labor Watch (CLW) is reporting on child labor in Samsung’s supply chain, this time at a factory called Shinyang Electronics in Dongguan, China.
The production orders of Samsung are seasonal, and suppliers like Shinyang will alter the strictness of hiring practices in order to adapt to Samsung’s demands. During the busy season and in urgent need of labor, Shinyang hires child labor and underage student workers, the non-profit organisation reports. "These minors will usually only work for a period of three to six months, toiling for 11 hours every day without overtime pay, and the factory does not purchase social insurance for them as required by law. These young workers usually leave when the factory as it enters the off-season, and the factory does not need to provide any sort of severance pay."
CLW’s investigation of Shinyang revealed at least 15 sets of labor violations. In addition to child labor, unpaid overtime wages, excessive overtime, and a lack of social insurance, the investigation exposed a lack of pre-job safety training and protective equipment despite the use of harmful chemicals; discriminatory hiring; overuse of temp workers; workers made to sign blank labor contracts; illegal resignation requirements; potential audit fraud; broad company regulations that establishes the pretext to punish workers for almost any behavior; a lack of any union; and poor living conditions.
On June 30, Samsung published its 2014 sustainability report titled 'Global Harmony'. Here the Korean giant states that it has inspected working conditions at 200 suppliers in 2013 and writes that “no instances of child labor were found”.
CLW’s Executive Director Li Qiang said, “Samsung’s social responsibility reports are just advertisement. Samsung has put its energy into audits and the production of these reports, but these things are meant to appease investors and don’t have any real value for workers. Samsung’s monitoring system is ineffective and has failed to bring about improvements for workers. What Samsung says is not important; what’s important is their actions.”
The full report on labor conditions at Shinyang Electronics can be read at China Labor Watch.
