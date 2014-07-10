© ilya shahau dreamstime.com

Avnet Memec named European distributor for e2v

Avnet Memec announced the extension of its distribution agreement with e2v Inc. The new agreement will allow Avnet Memec to provide support throughout Europe for the e2v high-reliability Aerospace and Defence products.

According to Paul Leys, technical marketing manager, Avnet Memec, the new contract enables them to offer a strong portfolio of high reliability components to its European customer base. “Avnet Memec has always had a strong presence in the defence and aerospace markets and an excellent relationship with e2v. The specialist semiconductor technologies offered by e2v truly enhance our existing line card of high reliability memory, analogue and logic devices.”



“Avnet Memec is a critical partner for e2v and we are pleased to be able to extend our agreement to cover the entire European marketplace,” said Jacques Michel, sales leader e2v EMEA, HRS Division. “We have had a successful partnership with Avnet Memec for many years and we look forward to supporting new customers and building on our relationship.”



Mont Taylor, e2v US business development director added, “Both the aerospace and defence markets rely on a growing electronic content to improve data throughput, reliability and cost. Avnet Memec offers design and industry expertise to our customers, uniquely positioning us to take full advantage of the growth.”