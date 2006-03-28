Kitron receives orders from HemoCue AB

Through its Lithuanian subsidiary UAB Kitron, Kitron has entered into an agreement with HemoCue AB concerning the production of their products HemoCue Hb201+, HemoCue Glucose 201+ and HemoCue Glucose 201 RT.

The value of the agreement has been estimated at approximately NOK 40 million over 3 years.



The HemoCue Hb201+ provides an opportunity for quick, simple and reliable quantitative Hemoglobin results. The HemoCue Glucose 201+ is based on a glucose dehydrogenase method and consists of a small, dedicated analyser and a unique disposable microcuvette. Glucose 201+ and the new improved analyser Glucose 201 RT, produce immediate, accurate results for screening, diagnosing and monitoring diabetes, as well as monitoring neonatal blood glucose levels.



"The reason why we chose Kitron was that they presented us with the right price, the right competence, that UAB Kitron is FDA (Food and Drug Administration) listed, fully prepared to meet RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) requirements and a flexible organisation that shows willingness to cooperate", says Lars Jansson, Production Manager Instruments, HemoCue AB.



"We see HemoCue AB's choice as a confirmation that Kitron possesses the necessary compentence and experience and that we can meet the production of medical products requiring high level of quality. We are very pleased that HemoCue AB has chosen to cooperate with us", says Almante Medziausiene, General Manager, UAB Kitron in Lithuania.