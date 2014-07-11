© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Saab receives U.S. communications order

Saab Defense and Security USA, LLC. (SDAS) has been awarded a $10.9 Million Training Systems order by the U.S. Army for radio systems to improve communication capabilities during live training exercises.

Saab Defense and Security USA (SDAS) has received an additional order for the Live Training Transformation Interim Range System (LT2-IRS) contract by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office of Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).



The current contract is valued at 10.9 MUSD for ranges at Fort Lewis-McChord and Grafenwoeh. Under the LT2-IRS contract, SDAS is fielding communication network systems for a total value of up to 67 MUSD to enable soldiers to engage in instrumented force on force training at the home stations.