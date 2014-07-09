© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

WiLAN and Nokia Networks Sign License Agreement

Wi-LAN Inc. has announced that WiLAN and Nokia Networks have signed a patent license agreement pursuant to which Nokia Networks receives a multi-year license to a broad portfolio of wireless patents used in a range of wireless infrastructure products offered by Nokia Networks.

WiLAN first signed a patent license agreement with Nokia Corporation in December 2006 related to WiLAN's then current patent portfolio. The patents licensed under this new agreement with Nokia Networks include patents related to CDMA, WCDMA, GSM, HSPA and 4G/LTE technologies.



Under a separate patent acquisition agreement between the parties also announced today, WiLAN will acquire from Nokia Networks a portfolio of patents with worldwide coverage related to various current and future wireless handset and infrastructure technologies. All other terms and conditions of the license and acquisition agreements are confidential.



"We are very pleased to have negotiated this license with Nokia Networks," said Jim Skippen, President & CEO. "It underscores the value of the technologies that we have added to our portfolio of wireless patents."

Skippen added, "Nokia has been at the forefront of the development and commercialization of wireless communication technology for decades. The acquired patents will add significant value to our wireless portfolio and we believe will aid in the signing of future licenses."