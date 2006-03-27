Arrow in global PEMCO commitment

The global distribution group Arrow Electronics sees a good growth within the PEMCO (Passive Electromechanics Connectors) area and during 2005 initiated efforts to strengthen this part of its business. In Sweden these efforts are now beginning to show results.

Even though Arrow sees a very strong growth across its entire product line its PEMCO business lies in the forefront of the growth wave. Today it seems like Arrow's turnover in Sweden from 2004 to 2006 have grown from 20 MEUR to 30 MEUR.



-Last year we made a commitment and now we are beginning to see some results, Arrow Components Sweden AB's PEMCO manager Bernt Haakull told evertiq.



To meet the demand Arrow has now some new recruited FAEs both at its Kista and Gothenburg locations. These are having speciality skills for connectors, batteries and power supplies which are these areas that Arrow sees the very best growth right now.



Recently Arrow added Bulgin and NKK to its PEMCO linecard and will within the nearest future even be able to offer a wider range of cables to its customers. Suppliers like Alpha Wire, Belden and Raychem is alredy available in Arrow's product portfolio.



-We are within Arrow continously working very hard to be able to offer a wide range of products to our customers, Bernt Haakull told evertiq.



Both globally and for Sweden Arrow announced good results for 2005 and 2006 also seems to become a great financial year for Arrow.



-Q1 is looking really good, we will perform our best result ever, Arrow Components Sweden AB's CEO Owe Westerberg told evertiq.