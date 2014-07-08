© Mek

GN ReSound invests in latest Mek systems

MEK (Marantz Business Electronics), was recently announced as AOI and SPI manufacturer of choice by GN ReSound, the component manufacturing division of GN ReSound Group

The GN Resound component manufacturing site is based in Praestoe, Denmark, and is responsible for the production of all electronic elements of the company’s products as well as 40% of the plastic parts. Ballerup, Denmark is home to the Company Headquarters looking after Sales, Administration, R&D, Corporate Purchasing and Quality while final assembly takes place in Xiamen, China. GN ReSound Group has subsidiaries in more than 25 countries and distributors in an additional 80. They employ approximately 3,300 people internationally and produce more than 200 thousands new custom earpieces each month.



Fundamental to their latest selection of two PowerSpector FDAz 350L AOI systems from Mek and two PowerSpector S1 SPI systems was the need for high resolution cameras to enable accurate inspection of very tiny components. Ease of set-up, ease of use and inspection speed was also high priorities. Camera and software upgradeability, providing economic and technical future proofing, was yet another area in which PowerSpector systems from Mek were deemed superior to the numerous alternatives that were tested.



Commenting upon the purchasing selection process, Elvin Solberg, Manufacturing Engineering Manager at GN ReSound explained, “In addition to the superior setup demonstrated, we remain very impressed with Mek’s ability to provide highly accurate inspection. But also important was the fact that Mek local distributor Eltraco can supplement the Mek expertise and support – and in our native language.”