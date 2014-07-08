© rob hill dreamstime.com

UK component market to grow later in 2014

UK distributors expect modest growth later in the year, even though growth in the UK and Ireland electronic components markets remains lacklustre,

Adam Fletcher, Chairman of the ecsn, commented, “Anticipated growth in the second quarter does not appear to have materialised, which has led to a slight increase in inventory. Our distributor members are expecting a modest increase in growth in the second half of the year, which appears to be realistic since no significant events or increased demand drivers are currently visible.” He believes that a very similar pattern is being played out in electronic components markets world-wide.



The ecsn market statistics show a slight decline in the Book-to-Bill ratio and in overall bookings compared to April 2014 and also to May 2013. Semiconductors increased slightly over the period, passives declined slightly, emech was flat and component assemblies declined.