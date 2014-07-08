© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

￼Airtech International appoints new distributor for UK

Airtech International, Inc. has appointed CCI Eurolam Ltd. as its value added distribution partner in United Kingdom for its PCB Division products.

Airtech International, Inc., a family owned and operated company since 1973, is a manufacturer of release films, conformable films, press pads, vacuum bagging and related materials / hardware. It offers manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S.A., Luxembourg, China and UK.



Jim Hegeduis, Electronics / Renewable Energy Segment Manager for Airtech said, “The addition of CCI’s local inventory, technical support, and value added services will allow Airtech to meet the requirements of a much wider range of customers in the UK.



In addition, Rob Cooper, Managing Director in the UK for CCI said, “The Airtech line complemented CCI’s already comprehensive product portfolio for the UK market and fits in well with the company’s goal of being able to offer comprehensive solutions to the wide range of problems faced by PCB manufacturer.”