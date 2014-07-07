© beisea dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 07, 2014
Orbotech to acquire SPTS Technologies
Orbotech Ltd. has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire SPTS Technologies Group Limited (SPTS), a U.K.-based manufacturer of etch, deposition and thermal processing equipment for the microelectronics industry.
“Orbotech identified Advanced Packaging as a strategic and natural extension of its business into an adjacent high growth market, where SPTS is a recognized technology leader. SPTS benefits from established, long-standing partnerships with major industry players. It is a well-known and highly respected brand with deep domain expertise in those segments in which it operates. Acquiring SPTS allows us to accelerate the expansion into Advanced Packaging, with multiple manufacturing solutions ideally suited for this growing segment”, said Mr. Asher Levy, CEO of Orbotech Ltd. “Orbotech and SPTS are complementary in many ways. By combining the extensive know-how and core assets of both companies we will continue to enhance Orbotech’s portfolio and industry leadership while focusing our efforts on driving profitable growth.”
Mr. Levy concluded, “We look forward to welcoming the SPTS team to Orbotech and capitalizing on the best of both companies for continued success.”
Mr. Kevin Crofton, President and Chief Operating Officer of SPTS, stated: “This is an exceptional opportunity to bring together two proven leaders both operating at the cutting-edge of consumer electronics manufacturing. We share a common vision for our respective markets, including an uncompromising commitment to our customers. Together, we will be a powerhouse of expertise in micro manufacturing, providing a broad solution set of mission-critical capabilities to serve designers and manufacturers across the dynamic electronics industry landscape. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage Orbotech’s strong presence in the Pacific as well as its products and technologies.”
Mr. Christopher Bell, partner at Bridgepoint, said: “Clear market leadership of high growth niches as well as the application of its technology to emerging niches in the microchip industry have made SPTS strategically attractive. With its new shareholder, the business will be well positioned to combine expertise in micro manufacturing to advance further. We wish the team continued success in the future.”
