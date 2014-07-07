© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

European semi sales up 10.1% YoY

European semiconductor sales amounted US$ 3.125 billion in May 2014, an increase of 10.1% versus the same month one year ago, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) reported on July 3.

European semiconductor sales for the first 5 months of 2014 are running 9.6% ahead of the same period in 2013. Compared to April 2014, the European semiconductor market increased by 2.1% in May. All figures are calculated on a three month rolling average basis. Strong demand in the areas of Discrete, Total Analog, Total Logic, Total MOS Micro and Optoelectronics drove the May growth in Europe.



Sales of application specific chips were also positive in May over April. The wireless market continues to be the strongest end market, and a brisk growth could be observed in the sales of devices designed for consumer and wired communication applications.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in May 2014 were US$ 26.862 billion, up 2.0% versus the previous month and up 8.8% versus the same month in 2013. In May, exchange rate effects continued affecting the European sales picture when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.266 billion Euros in May 2014, plus 1.9% versus the previous month and an increase of 3.7% versus the same month a year ago.