LEMO acquires custom cable manufacturer Northwire

LEMO have acquired Northwire, Inc., (NWI) a US specialty cable manufacturer of wire and multi-conductor cable and retractiles for the medical, aerospace and defense, energy and industrial markets.

“The acquisition of Northwire will enlarge the LEMO offering, providing a complete cable-connector solution to our valued customers. I am convinced that by creating synergy between our two companies, we can grow and prosper side-by-side. Together we will be able to provide our customers high-quality complete cable-connector solutions. I am very pleased about this new venture with NWI and look forward to developing new business together. I also take the opportunity to emphasize that the Northwire and LEMO existing structures will remain unaltered. The additional processes that we plan to implement will enable Northwire’s integration into the Group and promote our cooperation and services provided to our mutual customers”, said Alexandre Pesci, CEO and President, LEMO Group.



“LEMO has achieved a world-wide reputation for high-quality, leading-edge connectors and we are truly proud to become an integral part of their team. LEMO’s field-proven custom connectors revolutionize NWI’s suite of offerings that evolved in our past 43 years, originating from wire, cable, retractiles, value-add to cable assemblies. Equally focused on satisfying our customers, LEMO and NWI look forward to acquiring new customers and serving our loyal customers’ needs for engineered solutions and service excellence well into the future”, expresses Katina Kravik, CEO of Northwire, Inc.