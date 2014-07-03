© solstudio dreamstime.com

New subsidiary CCS Slovensko s.r.o

EMS-provider CCS Group has added a new production location to its portfolio. CCS Slovensko s.r.o. has officially opened its doors on July 1, 2014.

The new production site is located on the same premises as AKAtech Kabelkonfektionierung GmbH (AKAtech Group), a strategic parter for the EMS-provider. 'This is aimed at synergies for box build activities and OEM manufacturing of complete units and equipment' a press release states.



The new location will focus mainly on the production for customers from the DACH-region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and provides printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, comprehensive mechatronics and box build activities from Eastern Europe, the release continues.