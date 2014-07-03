© rob hill dreamstime.com

exceet acquires Valtronic Romania

In acquiring Valtronic Technologies Romania, member company of Valtronic Technologies Holding SA, exceet is strengthening its development and engineering competencies in the sphere of miniaturized electronics for medical technology uses.

The Bucharest-based development team possesses excellent know-how in the fields of mechatronics, hardware and embedded software. The company’s core competencies include the development of implants up to Class 3.



“In future, this will offer us an even better position for satisfying our customers’ strongly growing demand for comprehensive development competencies and resources, while maintaining the high quality standards they expect. With the new location in Romania, we are further expanding our market presence in Europe, particularly in the neighbouring countries,” says Dan Negrea, CTO of exceet Group’s ECMS segment.