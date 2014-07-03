© ermess dreamstime.com

Eltek strengthens management

Eltek ASA announced several upcoming changes to strengthen its management group. Kenneth Bodahl has been tapped to become Executive Vice President of Business Development. David Leal, currently Vice President Sales, North America, will succeed Mr. Bodahl as Regional Sales President, Asia Pacific.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Kenneth Bodahl for his dedicated, strong efforts and great contributions to Eltek’s business success. I look forward to our continued, exciting working relationship and wish him the best of luck in his new role,” said Eltek’s CEO Colin Howe.



“Furthermore, I warmly welcome David Leal onboard the Eltek Executive Management Team. I am very much looking forward to our inspiring and prosperous business team-work,” Howe added.



The changes will be effective from January 1, 2015. Kenneth Bodahl will continue to be based out of Eltek’s office in Singapore until the end of 2015.



David Leal has been with Eltek since 2008 and brings a wealth of experience to his new role – having been in the power system industry since 1995, including living and working in Asia Pacific, Europe and the U.S. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Sydney University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Management from Macquarie Graduate School of Management.



Roel Cortez will succeed David Leal as Vice President Sales, North America. Cortez has been with Eltek since 2010 and has previously held roles as Senior Director of Sales (West) and General Manager for Mexico & Central America Operations. Earlier in his career he held positions at Lucent Technologies, Valere Power, Power-One and Tyco Electronics.