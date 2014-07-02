© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Swedish CybAero lands record order for unmanned helicopters

CybAero has received an order guarantee worth SEK 700-800 million (76-87 million euro) through an eight-year framework agreement.

The order has been placed by a company in the Chinese AVIC group, one of the world's largest companies which develops and manufactures aircraft and various types of flying vehicles and has over 400,000 employees. The order is dependent on an export permit being issued by the Swedish Agency for Non-Proliferation and Export Controls (ISP).



The order is linked to a framework agreement, through which AVIC has committed to purchasing at least 20 helicopter systems during the first three years and at least a further 50 systems during the following five years. This gives a total order value of SEK 700-800 million, depending on the final design of the systems. Each system includes helicopters, ground stations and data links. The agreement also covers training and support.



"This represents a breakthrough in the market for the civil application of unmanned helicopters. Our goal is to become the global market leader with at least 30 percent of the global market. Through this order, which is our biggest to date, we've taken a significant step towards achieving this goal," says Mikael Hult, CybAero's CEO.