Pieter van der Vorst new manager for PVA

Global manufacturer and supplier of conformal coating and precision dispensing systems, PVA, has a new manager for Europe.

Pieter van der Vorst has joined the company as a new General Manager, Europe. Located in the Netherlands, Mr. van der Vorst will oversee all European operations for PVA.



van der Vorst is an industry veteran with almost 30 years of experience. He is described as extremely knowledgeable in coating and dispensing having most recently been European Sales Manager in the SMT Systems and Dispensing divisions at Dima Group. Previous experience includes Sales Manager at Juki, as well as turns at W & S Benelux B. V., and Philips.



"With the addition of van der Vorst, we acquire a leader with tremendous industry experience and knowledge. His market insight puts PVA in a stronger position to compete and grow our business, as well as serve our customers and support our sales channel," stated Frank Hart, Global Sales and Marketing Manager at PVA.



"I am looking forward to helping PVA increase their presence in Europe," commented van der Vorst, "by establishing a European home base we will be in an assertive position to immediately take advantage of opportunities in the region."