Lacroix Electronics continues its progress

The EMS provider Lacroix Electronics has obtained ISO/TS 16949 certification for its manufacturing location in Tunisia.

The equipment manufacturer Valeo, historic customer of Lacroix Electronics, entrusted a first project to Lacroix Electronics Tunisia in the beginning of 2013. Lacroix Electronics was in charge of the production of an electronic climate assembly for vehicles. In order to conform to quality requirements of Valeo customers, automotive manufacturers recognized throughout the world, the Tunisian plant launched the procedure to get ISO/TS 16949 certified.



"Actually, responding to or even anticipating our clients’ expectations, is our mission’s heart and a leitmotif running through our 4 plants and 5 R&D centers", explains François Beauxis, the company’s General Manager.



Constructed in 2005, the Tunisian production site produces electronic assemblies for the home automation, industrial, aeronautics and defense markets. Now, the automotive sector becomes accessible to the recently certified Lacroix Electronics plant in Tunisia.



François Beauxis adds, that "this quality approach also aligns with our will to affirm our know-how in automotive electronics". With good cause – the electronic automotive market represents more than 26% of Lacroix Electronics turn over.