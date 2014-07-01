© mablelo dreamstime.com

Fujitsu acquires Panasonic Information Technology Solutions

Fujitsu has completed the acquisition of all shares of Panasonic Information Technology Solutions Co., Ltd., which had been a Panasonic subsidiary specializing in information systems.

As of today, Panasonic Information Technology Solutions' name has been changed to Fujitsu IT Management Partner Co., Ltd., which has now begun to provide outsourcing services relating to the operation, maintenance and development of ICT systems to Panasonic and its group companies (the Panasonic Group).



For its part, Panasonic aims to use Fujitsu expertise to thoroughly raise efficiencies and further improve the quality, cost, and delivery (QCD) of the construction, operation and maintenance of information systems within the Panasonic Group.