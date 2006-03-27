New telecom- & nano center in France

The French national center for scientific research (CNRS) and the Georgia Institute of Technology has entered an agreement of a joint research center.

The research center, Franco-American, will be based in Metz and managed by Abdallah Ougazzaden, a professor at Georgia Tech Lorraine since 2005.



ENSAM and SUPELEC as well as Université de Franche Comté and the Université Paul Verlaine are from the beginning member associates.