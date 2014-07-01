© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Astrodyne acquires Filter Concepts

Astrodyne Corporation has completed the acquisition of Filter Concepts, Inc. Filter Concepts is a provider of EMI Filter products for demanding applications.

Filter Concepts’ headquarters are in Santa Ana, Calif., where it designs, tests and manufactures its products. The Filter Concepts team and operations will be combined with Astrodyne’s existing EMI filter operations in Yorba Linda, Calif., which the company acquired in December 2013 as part of the Radius Power, Inc. acquisition.



Peter Kaczmarek, CEO of Astrodyne, said, “We are delighted to add the Filter Concepts team and product line to our growing EMI filter business. Their excellent products add further diversification to our already broad commercial and military EMI filter product lines. Through our recent acquisitions of Radius Power, Inc., LCR Electronics, Inc., and now Filter Concepts, Astrodyne has become one of the largest, and most capable, EMI filter providers not only in North America, but globally, as well.”



“The combination of Astrodyne’s power conversion products with our EMI filters and electronic control products gives Astrodyne a broader basket of specialized power solutions for our customers. Power supplies and filters are often designed concurrently, so Astrodyne is now unique in its ability to provide standard and customized solutions for both challenges,” Kaczmarek continued.