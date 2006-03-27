JPSA acquires Manchester plant

JP Sercel Associates, a provider of laser technology based equipment for wafer processing, has announced the acquisition of a plant in Manchester.

The new plant is a 35,000 sq. ft. facility located in Manchester, a thirty minutes drive from JPSA's current plant in Hollis.



"JPSA has become a global supplier of laser micromachining and wafer processing technology" Sercel says.



"We're making inroads into many new industries and applications including semiconductor, biomedical, electronics and advanced packaging, medical device manufacturing, and more. We recently began shipping systems to Japan, and have established a strong customer base throughout the Far East. We're seeing an Increase in orders for our laser job shop services as well. This new facility will support our growth as JPSA becomes more of a global player in process development for emerging technologies", he added.