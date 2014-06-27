© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

PanLink expands in Poland

As part of its continued expansion PanLink will invest EUR 6 million to build a new factory in Poland.

The factory will be located in the economic trade zone in Tczew and will support customers in Poland, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe.



“At PanLink we have a solid business model and see sustainable growth through existing and new customers. We already have a significant presence in Poland and we are happy to continue our investment in the local economy. We see Tczew as an ideal location and we look forward to our continued integration in Northern Poland as well as the creation of jobs and new opportunities.”, Comments Martin Thompson, Managing Director, PanLink Poland.



Construction will start in the nearest weeks and the factory will be operational by summer 2015.