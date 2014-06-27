© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Sanmina inks it with Pluribus Networks

Sanmina and Pluribus Networks have signed an agreement for Sanmina to manufacture the next generation of the Pluribus Freedom F-Series high-performance network computing appliances.

This agreement is based on Sanmina's design of the F-Series product for Pluribus. The Pluribus Freedom F-Series includes the Netvisor software platform, a network hypervisor that delivers control and visibility by automating the network just like a server.



"Sanmina provided the critical expertise we needed in high-speed printed circuit board (PCB) technology and system design that helped make the Freedom F-Series a reality," said Kumar Srikantan, president and chief executive officer of Pluribus Networks. "Their ability to design and prototype the product here in Silicon Valley meant we could work closely with them every step of the way. Pluribus is now leveraging Sanmina's global footprint to transfer production to a lower-cost region. By being local and global, Sanmina allowed us to bring our products to market quickly and cost-effectively."



"Sanmina is proud to contribute to the design and technology development of this advanced network platform. Bringing the F-Series to market involved significant advancements in PCB process and technology development to meet the performance requirements of the system," said Dr. Sundar Kamath, senior vice president of corporate technology at Sanmina. "Working closely together, the first Freedom F-Series products were brought to market in record time. We look forward to collaborating with them on their next generation of products."