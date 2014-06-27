© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Sunstone appoints new Quality Assurance Manager

Sunstone Circuits has recently named Dennis Hammer as Quality Assurance Manager. In this position, Mr. Hammer will play a vital role in the management of product quality, continuous improvement and process analysis.

With 30 years of experience in the Printed Circuit Board industry, Hammer has a broad understanding of manufacturing processes and has demonstrated an aptitude to tackle diverse challenges in quality, manufacturing, and engineering. During his career, Hammer has had roles as Quality Assurance Manager, Lab Manager, Process Engineering Manager, Pre-Production Engineering Manager and as a Manufacturing Manager. He has also excelled at Technical Sales and Technical Support for the PCB and Electronics industries in the USA and Canada.



“Dennis’s experience is an excellent fit for Sunstone’s vision,” said Rocky Catt, COO for Sunstone Circuits. “He brings the perfect combination of quality assurance management and manufacturing experience, as well as strong strategic planning and project management skills to Sunstone’s growing team. As we continue to rapidly innovate and enhance our product offerings and services, Dennis’s role is critical in keeping our quality at a level that our customers expect, and deserve.”



“Sunstone Circuits is a great company to work for,” said Hammer. “In my opinion, the culture and the people of Sunstone are unmatched in the PCB industry. I’m excited to join the Sunstone team, and I look forward to many rewarding opportunities ahead.”