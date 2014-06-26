© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Industry veteran joins Segue Manufacturing

US-based EMS provider, Segue Manufacturing Services, has expanded its management team with the appointment of Kevin Gonor as Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Kevin Gonor is an industry veteran with over 20 years of sales and marketing management experience. He has held several executive level positions including Vice President, Sales Flextronics International; Vice President Sales Sanmina-SCI; and President / COO of Density Dynamics Corporation.



"We are fortunate to have someone with Kevin’s caliber join our executive team. His strong track record in establishing successful customer relationships will be invaluable to Segue’s growth strategy. He will provide leadership and strategic direction as we grow in new and existing markets," stated Bill Roderick, President of Segue Manufacturing Services.