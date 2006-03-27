CTS Singapore Medical Certified

CTS Corporation a provider of electronics manufacturing services, announced today that the Singapore facility of its Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS) strategic business unit, has successfully achieved ISO13485:2003 certification.

ISO13485:2003 is the international quality management standard for designers and manufacturers of medical devices. CTS has actively pursued this certification as part of an ongoing global quality roadmap to meet the needs of customers in the high reliability, high technology medical sector. Singapore is the fourth CTS facility to receive this accreditation. Facilities in Bangkok, Thailand and in Moorpark and Santa Clara, California are also fully FDA approved.



Don Schroeder, President of CTS EMS, commented, “CTS is focused on delivering product solutions to our customers worldwide. Continued investment in the capabilities of our Asian facilities enables us to provide a global service to all of our customers, including those with a need for higher complexity products such as medical devices and equipment.”



Commenting on the accreditation, Mr. Lim Swee Nian, Director (Electronics), Singapore Economic Development Board said, “We are glad that CTS Corporation has achieved the new ISO certification. The award not only reinforces its Singapore operations, it also demonstrates the stringent level of quality and process control that the company has set. With Singapore being one of its key locations for medical manufacturing, the certification will enable CTS to further penetrate the medical devices and equipment markets, bolstering Singapore's plans to develop the medical technology sector.”



CTS' range of products and services provided to the medical sector includes highly complex, high-reliability SMT assemblies and backplanes, fully integrated box build systems, global NPI to support clinical trials, equipment design, micro-electronic assembly and clean room environments.