Meet your new coworkers - androids

Now it's official – the robots are actually taking over. The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) in Tokyo has “hired” two humanoid robots as part of a permanent exhibition entitled, “Android: What is Human?”

The exhibition displays three android robots; the recently developed Kodomoroid (Childroid) and Otonaroid (Adultroid), as well as Telenoid, an android designed without individual human physical features.



Kodomoroid and Otonaroid will attempt to fill human roles as the world’s first android announcer and as the Miraikan’s android science communicator, respectively. The exhibition will provide visitors with the opportunity to communicate with and operate android robots, while shedding light on the attributes of humans in contrast with those of robots.