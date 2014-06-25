© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Growth slows for the North American PCB industry

North American printed circuit board sales growth was flat and orders declined in May, and the book-to-bill ratio slipped below parity, according to IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments increased just 0.1 percent in May 2014 from May 2013, which moved year-to-date shipment growth to -0.1 percent. Compared to the previous month, PCB shipments declined 0.3 percent.



PCB bookings fell by 18.0 percent year over year in May, pushing year-to-date order growth down to -8.1 percent. Order growth fell 14.3 percent from the previous month. The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio dropped below parity to 0.98.



“While sales growth is slowing, declining orders pushed the book-to-bill ratio below parity after just two months of positive ratios,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “This setback in the industry’s recovery is likely to be short-lived, given the positive economic outlook for North America this year,” she added.