Lacroix appoints new Quality & Operations VP

Lacroix Electronics has appointed Ari Räisänen as head of Quality & Operations.

In order to support the growth of Lacroix Electronics activities, Ari Räisänen integrates the company in order to replace Claude Bourget. His main missions will be to guarantee process and product quality and to provide the direction for the operational strategy deployment. His highest priority is customer satisfaction.



Ari Räisänen will as well take charge of the management of our German site in co-management with Pierre Ball in order to boost performances of this R&D and production site.



With an experience of more than 20 years in the industry, including 14 years in E.M.S., Ari Räisänen has worked in big European groups, in China and Mexico. He conducted projects in order to enhance operational performance, to optimize production, to reorganize capacities for the launch of production sites. His professional career as well as his knowledge of the electronics industry will aid Lacroix Electronics in developing its international activities and will give a new dynamic to its production sites.



As of the end of June, Claude Bourget will join the Lacroix Group’s Signalisation division and will take over the lead of operations, comprising industrial & purchase departments. His mission will be to make the Signalisation division progress towards operational excellence for customer satisfaction enhancement and to contribute with his teams to the success of the division’s development & innovation projects.