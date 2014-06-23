© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Incap appoints new CEO

Mr Ville Vuori, (BSc in Engineering and eMBA), has been appointed President and CEO for Incap Corporation as from 23rd June 2014.

Ville Vuori has previously been employed eg. by Kumera Drives Oy and Skyhow Ltd. as Managing Director and ABB Group in several managerial positions.



The former President and CEO of Incap Corporation, Mr Fredrik Berghel, will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.



Lassi Noponen, Chairman of the Board: "Board of Directors of Incap Corporation warmly welcomes Mr Vuori to continue the further development of the company. Mr Vuori will strenghten our team and support our focus on our core-business: producing products to customers with world-class quality and shipping them on-time with strong customer-focus."