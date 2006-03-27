Siemens sells its last 18 percent of Infineon

Siemens has now sold its last 18 percent of the semiconductor supplier Infineon.

Since 2000 when Siemens spun off its semiconductors in the new company Infineon, the company has gradually reduced its stake in the chip supplier. Already 2001 Siemens sold a majority stake of Infineon stocks but now the German conglomerate has sold its last stake of Infineon stocks. The last 18 percent of Infineon gave Siemems 1.2 billion euro in cash.