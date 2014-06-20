© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Arcam receives order from Israel

Acram has received an Arcam A2X system order from Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, which is the oldest university in Israel. The system will be used for research and development.

“We are very happy about this new order. This will be our first delivery to Israel and is fully in line with our strategy to expand our customer base in new regions”, says Magnus René, CEO of Arcam.